A CISF guard who was posted at a power grid centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam died after unidentified persons attacked the guard post at the station.

Gunfire was reported and grenade was thrown at the power grid centre.

The Assistant Sub Inspector with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) died in the firing. Police and the Army unit from 50 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF were alerted after the attack and were headed to the power grid centre.

The area was cordoned off after the attack.