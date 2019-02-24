2 Sons Of Businessman Kidnapped From Schoolbus Found Dead In River In UP

Chitrakoot kidnapping: The audacious kidnapping in broad daylight had left the region in shock

Two children who were kidnapped from a school bus in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot on February 12 were found dead in a river in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, the police said today.

Two masked men had barged into a schoolbus with guns and dragged the six-year-old twin sons of a businessman in Chitrakoot on February 12. On security footage from the bus of the school, children were seen sitting wide-eyed, looking at the intruders, whose faces were covered with a saffron cloth.

The Madhya Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for any information that can help them trace the kidnappers. The Uttar Pradesh Police had also joined the search as the family live just across the border with UP.

They used to travel 4 km across the border to the school every day, Satna district senior police officer Santosh Singh Gaur said.

The kidnapping could be the fallout of a rivalry the children's father, who is an oil trader, or his family, had with a gang, another police officer had said.

Just after the kidnapping, the police suspected a gang known as "Babuli Kol" took the brothers to the jungles. There was no ransom demand.

Members of the Babuli Kol gang are wanted in various cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion.

The audacious kidnapping in broad daylight had left the region in shock.

With inputs from ANI