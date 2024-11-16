Chirag Paswan Reclaims Bungalow Occupied By Uncle Pashupati Paras

Chirag Paswan performed a puja at the bungalow, marking a new beginning under his leadership.

Chirag Paswan, Union Minister and leader of the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, on Friday, celebrated a symbolic victory in the ongoing family and political feud by reclaiming the party's old office.

The party office was previously occupied by the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) led by Chirag Paswan's uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras.

The event took place on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, where Chirag Paswan performed a puja at the bungalow, marking a new beginning under his leadership.

Chirag Paswan, accompanied by his brother-in-law and Jamui MP Arun Bharti, visited the bungalow to inspect it and perform rituals.

The Building Construction Department had facilitated this reclamation by directing Pashupati Paras to vacate the premises by November 13, though the latter complied earlier, vacating it on November 11.

Chirag emphasised the emotional significance of the office, stating, "Our father's memories are associated with this office. I have got it back again. It is true that my uncle's memories are also associated with this bungalow, with whom I stayed for a long time. But circumstances change, and these circumstances have been created by them. Today we are different."

Chirag Paswan, however, maintained a pragmatic view over the issue, saying, "The party office does not belong to anyone. Today we have it, tomorrow someone else will have it. All this goes according to the situation."

This office, tied to the legacy of the former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan, symbolises the struggle for control over the Lok Janshakti Party's assets and heritage following his death.

The family feud saw the party split into two factions -- one led by Chirag Paswan and the other by his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Reclaiming the office for Chirag Paswan is a crucial step in reinforcing his authority as the heir to Ram Vilas Paswan's political legacy.

The office serves as a tangible representation of the party's origins and history, now restored to the faction led by Chirag Paswan.

This development highlights the ongoing efforts by Chirag Paswan to solidify his position within the party and among his supporters, while also showcasing the personal and political complexities that have defined the Paswan family's internal dynamics.

