Chinmayanand, Arrested Over Rape Case, Admitted To Lucknow Hospital

Chinmayanand was arrested by the SIT on Friday last and sent to 14-day judicial custody (File Photo)

Former Union minister Chinmayanand, arrested in connection with a sexual assault case filed by a postgraduate student, was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Monday for treatment.

Doctors in Shahjahanpur had earlier referred Chinmayanand to Lucknow for an angiography in view of his health condition, according to sources.

Chinmayanand has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) in Lucknow, Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar said.

Mr Kumar had told PTI on Sunday that on September 20, Chinmayanand's advocate had submitted an application to the CJM court, urging it to allow the "shifting of the leader to the KGMU, Lucknow, for treatment".

The former Union minister was arrested by the SIT on Friday last and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.