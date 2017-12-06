China Minister To Attend Delhi Meet In First Visit Since Doklam Crisis

In a first visit of a high-level Chinese official to India since the Doklam standoff, Beijing's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to New Delhi to attend the Russia, India and China (RIC) Foreign Ministers' meeting.During the RIC meeting, which will be held in the national capital on December 11, Mr Yi will meet with Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Russia's Sergei Lavrov.The three foreign ministers are expected to exchange views on major international and regional issues of common concern and also deepen trilateral pragmatic cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuan told a media briefing in Beijing today. Foreign Minister Wang Yi will head the Chinese delegation, Mr Shuan added."We believe under the joint efforts of the three parties, this meeting will achieve expected outcomes," he said ahead of the 15th RIC meeting.This is also the first visit by a top Chinese official to India after President Xi Jinping got elected for a second five-year term as the head of the ruling Communist Party of China in October.There was a military stand-off between India and China at Doklam on the tri-junction of the Indian, Chinese and Bhutanese borders, which ended after 71 days in August.The standoff which began in mid-June ended on August 28 after Chinese troops stopped building a key road close to India's "Chicken Neck" corridor. India objected to the construction highlighting its security concerns. The road was being built by the Chinese troops in the area which is also claimed by Bhutan.The Chinese military, however, has hinted at maintaining a sizeable presence of troops near the area where the Doklam standoff took place during winter.