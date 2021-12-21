Jammu And Kashmir Braces For Harsh Winter As 'Chillai Kalan' Begins

'Chillai Kalan' is a Persian term that means 'major cold'.

Cold wave has gripped Kashmir with the onset of 'Chillai Kalan', 40 days of harsh winter. 'Chillai Kalan' is a Persian term that means 'major cold'.

The temperatures have dropped below zero degrees and morning fog enveloped Srinagar and surrounding areas. In some places, thick sheets of ice covered the water bodies. During 'Chillai Kalan', the Dal Lake also freezes.

"It's snowing here in some places and tourists love it. But it's really difficult for us, Kashmiris. The temperature has dropped below -3 degrees Celcius in recent days", said Ishfaq Ahmad, a resident of Srinagar.

The snow-covered Kashmir valley is a popular tourist destination in the last phase of 'Chillai Kalan'.

Amir Bhat, another Srinagar resident, said, "We are praying for some rain to decrease and survive the chill. The Dal Lake has also started freezing."

The harsh winter in Kashmir is likely to continue till January 31.

