Child Found Dead In Telangana Complex, CCTV Shows Guard Following Her Last

A five-year-old girl was found dead in a clubhouse cellar hours after she went missing from a residential society in Telangana. The girl, daughter of an agricultural scientist, was living with her father in a residential complex in Kowkoor and had gone missing on Saturday. Following a complaint, the police launched a search operation and found the body of the child in the clubhouse cellar of a villa residential complex.

The accused has been identified as Vikram, the security guard, who is suspected to have kidnapped and killed the child and allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh for her release.

The CCTV footage showed him with the girl before the incident and now the police have formed 10 special teams to trace the suspect. The police are examining the video to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The child went missing on Saturday and was found dead at around 9 pm, police said. The CCTV footage allegedly shows the security guard following the girl. Investigators are also looking into claims that he had been moving suspiciously around the premises during the two days preceding the incident.

Suspect Likely Travelled Railway Station After Incident

The mobile-phone location data reportedly suggest that the suspect may have travelled towards Secunderabad railway station after the incident. Investigators are examining the digital trail to establish his movements and determine what happened to the child.

Bollaram Police are investigating the case with their main focus on CCTV footage, mobile-phone data and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine the suspect's role.

Malkajgiri police has formed special teams to nab the accused who remains on the run. The teams are collection collecting forensic evidence to help establish the circumstances and motive behind the child's death.

The residents, meanwhile, expressed concern over safety of children in gated residential complexes.