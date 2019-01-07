Madhya Pradesh Child Allegedly Drinks Insecticide Due To Hunger, Critical

An NCPCR official said a team was deputed to look into the incident. The age of the child has not been revealed.

All India | | Updated: January 07, 2019 12:48 IST
The child consumed insecticide as he was not given wheat by the ration shop. (Representational image)


New Delhi: 

A tribal child in Madhya Pradesh''s Ratlam district reportedly consumed insecticide out of hunger, prompting the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to set up an inquiry into the matter.

The incident allegedly took place on December 31 when even after repeated requests, the child was not given wheat by the local ration shop, sources said, reacting to local media reports.

Unable to cope with hunger, the child consumed insecticide and is said to be in a critical condition.

The NCPCR team would soon submit its report, the official said.





