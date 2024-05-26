Child Among 5 Killed After Speeding Van Collides With Bus On UP Highway: Cops

Four passengers of the van, including a child, were killed on the spot

Five people, including a child, were killed and eight injured when a speeding van collided with an oncoming Uttar Pradesh roadways bus on Lakhimpur-Bahraich highway on Sunday, police said.

Lakhimpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramesh Kumar Tiwari told mediapersons that the van was on its way from Bahraich side to Lakhimpur when it collided near Nakha village with a state roadways bus coming from Lakhimpur.

Four passengers of the van, including a child, were killed on the spot while another passenger died on his way to the hospital, the DSP said.

Among the eight injured, six persons were reported to be critical. All injured persons have been sent to the district hospital, he said.

Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha rushed the spot and took stock of the situation. They also visited the district hospital and reviewed the injured persons' treatment by the medical staff.

