Child Actor Killed, Parents Injured In Road Accident In Chhattisgarh

Shivlekh Singh, 14, has acted in Hindi TV serials like "Sasural Simar Ka".

14-year-old child artist Shivlekh Singh, who has acted in several Hindi TV serials, died in a road accident outside Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday, the police said. His parents were injured after their car collided with a truck.

The accident took place around 3 pm on Thursday, Raipur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh told news agency PTI. While Shivlekh died on the spot, his mother and another person were injured, he added.

They were all heading for Raipur from Bilaspur when their car hit the back of a truck.

Shivlekh Singh was going to Raipur for interviews, a family friend said.

A native of Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, Shivlekh Singh lived in Mumbai with his parents. He had acted in several TV serials including "Sankatmochan Hanuman" and "Sasural Simar Ka". He had also appeared in TV reality shows.

The police are trying to locate the truck driver who fled after the accident, the police said.

