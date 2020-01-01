Chief Of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat Meets Union Minister Rajnath Singh At Delhi's South Block

Rajnath Singh extended his best wishes to General Bipin Rawat for a successful tenure

Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff or CDS General Bipin Rawat called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block in Delhi on Wednesday.

During the meet, the Defence Minister extended his best wishes to General Rawat for a successful tenure ahead.

On Tuesday, General Rawat received the guard of honour from all the three forces after demitting office on retirement as Chief of Indian Army.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated former Army chief Rawat for taking over as the first CDS and called him an "outstanding officer" who has served India with great zeal.

"I am delighted that as we begin the New Year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal," Prime Minister Modi said in a series of tweets.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday, succeeding General Bipin Rawat who has become India's first CDS.

General Naravane previously served as the Vice Chief of Army Staff. He has taken over the reins of the Army amid prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan due to provocations by Islamabad through terror activities.