Chief Ministers For Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Live Updates: BJP Mulls Decision

Gujarat and Himachal election results: BJP won a fifth consecutive term in Gujarat

Here are the updates for decision on chief ministers for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh:



11:20 (IST) JP Nadda front-runner for Himachal Pradesh CM's post J P Nadda and lawmaker Jairam Thakur are being seen as front- runners for the CM's post in Himachal Pradesh, while incumbent Vijay Rupani is the favourite in Gujarat. However, speculation continues over his fate after the BJP's subdued performance.

After the BJP emerged victorious in the assembly elections by defeating the Congress in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the party is now mulling decision on chief ministers for these states. As the party's presumptive state chief for Himachal Pradesh, PK Dhumal lost his seat in the polls, speculations are rife as to who the next chief minister of the state would be. During the Gujarat election campaign, Amit Shah had said that incumbent chief minister Vijay Rupani was the party's face in the state. The BJP has decided to send two teams headed by Arun Jaitley and Nirmala Sitharaman to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat as observers.