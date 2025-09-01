Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu Declares Himachal Disaster-Hit Amid Heavy Rain Damage

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday declared in the state assembly that the hill state has been declared disaster-hit due to the extensive damage caused by cloudburst, flash floods and landslides over the past few weeks.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this August, Himachal Pradesh saw 68 per cent more rainfall than normal across the state, making it the 9th-highest August rainfall since 1901 and the highest since 1949.

The monsoon season has left a trail of devastation in the state, with 320 lives lost and total damage estimated at over Rs 3 lakh crore, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

District-wise data shows that Mandi (51 deaths), Kangra (49 deaths), and Shimla (29 deaths) are among the worst-hit.

Rain-related deaths were highest in Mandi (29), followed by Kangra (30) and Chamba (14). Road accident deaths were most reported in Chamba (22), Mandi (22), and Kangra (19).

The scale of loss of property is staggering -- 1,280 houses fully damaged, 27,640 houses partially damaged, and heavy destruction to both private and public assets.

Authorities warn that continued rainfall could trigger more landslides and road blockages, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay alert to weather advisories.

The weather office's long-range forecast indicates that September rainfall is also likely to remain above normal in the state.

Restoration and relief operations are ongoing, but many areas remain cut off due to persistent landslides and damaged bridges.