Chief Justices To Seven High Courts Appointed: Law Ministry

Chief Justices were appointed to seven high courts on Thursday, the Law Ministry said.

Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Similarly, Justice Ajai Lamba, a judge of the Allahabad High Court, has been elevated as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Indrajit Mahanty, a judge of the Bombay High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice in Rajasthan.

Justice A Mani Kumar, a judge of the Madras High Court, has been elevated as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. Similarly, Justice LN Swamy, a judge in the Karnataka High Court, has been elevated as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice JK Maheshwari, a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh HC.

Justice AK Goswami, a judge in the Gauhati High Court, has been elevated as Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court.

Meanwhile, Justices Biswanath Sommader, PV Sanjay Kumar and Vivek Agarwal of the high courts of Calcutta, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh have been posted to the high courts of Allahabad, Punjab and Haryana and Allahabad, respectively.

Recently, Justices V Ramasubramanian, Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy took oath as judges of the Supreme Court. Prior to their elevation, they were Chief Justices of the high courts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan, and Kerala, respectively.

