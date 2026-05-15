"We See What They Post On YouTube, Facebook": Chief Justice Flags "Fake Degree" Lawyers

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday made sharp remarks against lawyers and activists allegedly targeting the judiciary, saying there are "parasites" attacking the system and warning against attempts to misuse the legal profession.

The remarks came during a hearing related to senior advocate designations in the Delhi High Court.

"There are already parasites of society who attack the system, and you want to join hands with them?" the CJI observed.

Referring to certain individuals active on social media, Justice Kant said, "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone."

The CJI also said the court was closely monitoring social media activity targeting the judiciary.

"The things they are posting on Facebook, YouTube etc - do they think we are not watching?" he asked.

"Serious Doubts" Over Law Degrees

Justice Kant further said he had "serious doubts" about the authenticity of law degrees held by some Delhi-based advocates.

"I am waiting for an appropriate case to order a CBI investigation into the LL.B degrees of many Delhi advocates," he said.

"I have serious doubts about the genuineness of their law degrees," the CJI added.

Supreme Court Pulls Up Lawyer Over Senior Designation Pleas

The remarks came while the Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by a lawyer seeking directions regarding the Delhi High Court's senior advocate designation process.

Appearing in person, the lawyer told the bench it was the third time he had approached the top court, alleging that earlier directions to reconsider deferred or rejected applications had not been complied with. Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for the Delhi High Court, informed the bench that interviews for the senior designation process were currently underway.

The submission, however, drew a sharp response from the bench.

"The whole world might be eligible for senior designation, but at least you are not," CJI Surya Kant remarked.

"If the High Court makes you senior, we will set it aside, seeing your professional conduct," he added.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi also questioned the lawyer over repeatedly pursuing the matter.

"You have no other litigation, Sir? Apart from ensuring your senior designation? Is this the standing of a person who is expecting a senior designation?" Justice Bagchi asked.

When the lawyer apologised, the bench agreed to recall an earlier order.

The lawyer then told the court that he was serious about the profession and had five matters listed before the Supreme Court the same day.

"Pursue that," Justice Bagchi responded.

"Senior advocate status is something which is conferred, not pursued. Does it look proper that you pursue till the end of the world to get senior designation status?" the bench observed.

The petition was ultimately dismissed as withdrawn.

The lawyer had challenged the Delhi High Court's refusal to consider him for senior designation.