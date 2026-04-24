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"Feel Very Proud": Chief Justice On 92% Voter Turnout In Bengal

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that when people exercise their right to vote, the democratic set-up strengthens.

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"Feel Very Proud": Chief Justice On 92% Voter Turnout In Bengal
CJI Surya Kant said he feels proud as a citizen of India on seeing the historic voter turnout.
  • Chief Justice Surya Kant praised the 92.7% voter turnout in West Bengal's first election phase
  • Migrant labourers from across India traveled to West Bengal to cast their votes
  • Solicitor General Tushar Mehta described the election as mostly peaceful with few incidents
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New Delhi:

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday said he feels proud about the 92.7 per cent voter turnout witnessed during the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee informed the court that migrant labourers from across the country travelled to West Bengal to cast their votes. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta added that it was a peaceful election, barring a few incidents. "As a citizen of India, I was very happy to see the voting percentage. when people exercise their right to vote, the democratic set-up strengthens," CJI Surya Kant added.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, "Rajaye rajaye juddho hoye, kulo kangrar jaan jaye (Powerful fight and the ordinary suffer)."

In the first phase of polling held on April 23, 152 constituencies went to polls with approximately 3.6 crore voters. A historic 92.7 per cent voter turnout was witnessed, higher than the 84 per cent polling witnessed in the first phase of the 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

The remaining 142 seats in West Bengal will go to polls on April 29, and the results will be declared on May 4.

Reports of sporadic violence were received from some pockets of the state during the course of voting day, despite unprecedented security arrangements, where over 2,400 companies of central paramilitary troops were deployed across the 44,000-plus booths where polling took place.

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