Top Court Proposes Introduction Of Artificial Intelligence In Judiciary

Artificial Intelligence could help in administration of justice delivery, Chief Justice SA Bobde said.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said on Tuesday that the Supreme Court has proposed to introduce a system of artificial intelligence (AI) which would aid in the administration of justice delivery.

The Chief Justice however made it clear that there should not be any impression that introduction of AI would ever substitute the judges.

"We propose to introduce, if possible, a system of artificial intelligence. There are many things which we need to look at before we introduce. We do not want to give the impression that this is ever going to substitute the judges," Justice Bobde said at the Constitution Day function organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

He said the Indian Constitution, which is called the "People's Constitution", was drafted on this day in 1949 and this "sacrosanct document" represents the high watermark of consensus in the country'' history.

"It does more than merely establishing institutions for governance of India, instead it is truly transformative in character. It marked a transition from the culture of authority of a colonial regime to the culture of justification of democratic purity," he said.

Justice Bobde said that the Indian Constitution is reflective of a fine balance of blending diversity with unity, plurality with stability, pragmatism with idealism, formality with adaptability, liberty with security and all within a framework carefully designed to safeguard the basic freedoms.

He said the Constitution provides for an independent judiciary equipped with the power of judicial review.

"Over the years, the Indian judiciary led by the Supreme Court of India has facilitated a social revolution infusing it with renewed vigour and vitalism at crucial juncture of our nation's history and I also led the same impression when I attend international conference. Somehow, our constitution and our judiciary is viewed at very differently these days....," he said.

