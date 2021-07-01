'After Years Of Learning, Doctors Struggle For Good Pay': Chief Justice

Justice Ramana expressed concerns over reports of attacks on doctors (File)

Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, addressing a virtual event on National Doctors' Day on Thursday, said it was saddening to see doctors struggling to get decent salaries despite years of learning.

"It is saddening to see that good and qualified doctors cannot start a decent hospital of their own and survive. Even after 8 to 9 years of rigorous learning, doctors struggle to get decent salaries," Justice Ramana said.

Praising the medical fraternity's sacrifices in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, he saluted "all the heroes without the cape".

"While the world is still reeling under the devastating impact of the pandemic, our doctors have been tirelessly and selflessly fighting against the deadly pandemic," the Chief Justice added.

Justice Ramana expressed concerns over reports of attacks on doctors fighting the pandemic. "Why is it that the profiteering by corporates and investors is being blamed on doctors?" he asked.

Justice Ramana recognised the physical as well as emotional difficulties doctors have been facing while treating Covid patients.

"When thousands of physically and emotionally vulnerable patients stood isolated in their hospital wards, it was the doctors who kept the hope alive even in the times of despair. Unless you see them working personally, you cannot visualise the discomfort of being in PPE kits non-stop for 24 hours in day and sometime even for days together with no rest proper food."

Justice Ramana said issues such as insufficient number of medical professionals, infrastructure, medicines, outdated technologies, and government not giving priory to medical sector are issues of immediate concern.