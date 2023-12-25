'Let's Not Forget...': Chief Justice's Christmas Message Mentions Soldiers

DY Chandrachud urged people to sing for the soldiers during Christmas celebrations.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Sunday referred to the four security personnel killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and called for remembering the soldiers during Christmas celebrations. Let's not forget those on the borders who are spending cold mornings to protect the country, he said at the Christmas Day program at the Supreme Court.

"We lost four members of our armed forces a few days ago. So as we celebrate Christmas, let us not forget those on the borders who are spending these cold mornings protecting us and our nation. When we sing, we also sing for them in celebration," the Chief Justice said.

We are fortunate to be able to celebrate with our families because of these people, he added.

Chief Justice Chandrachud also sang Christmas carols at the event that was attended by senior judges, Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah.

Four soldiers were killed in action and three were injured during a gunfight with terrorists in Rajouri district on Thursday. The terrorists had fired upon two army vehicles passing through Poonch region, leading to a gunfight.

Five soldiers were killed in action during an anti-terror operation last month in Rajouri, which has become a hotbed of terrorists and a site of major attacks on the army over the past few years.

Ten soldiers were killed in action in twin attacks in the Rajouri-Poonch region last April and May. More than 35 soldiers have been killed during anti-terror operations in the area in the past two years.