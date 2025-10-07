Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At Chief Justice Has No Regrets, Makes Bizarre Claims

A day after he made national headlines by throwing a shoe at the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, inside the Supreme Court, advocate Rajesh Kishore said he does not regret what he did and accused the Chief Justice of mocking Sanatan Dharma.

"I did not do it; God did. The Chief Justice of India mocked Sanatan Dharma. This was the Almighty's order, a reaction to an action," he said.

This comes after the Chief Justice of India drew sharp criticism on social media over his remark on Lord Vishnu. Refusing to entertain a public interest litigation seeking judicial intervention for the reconstruction of a 7-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu in Khajuraho, the Chief Justice reportedly said, "Go and ask the deity himself to do something."

The remark sparked criticism, with many calling the Chief Justice disrespectful towards the faith of Lord Vishnu's devotees. The Chief Justice later said, "Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed on social media in a certain manner. I respect all religions."

The elderly lawyer threw a shoe at the Chief Justice during a hearing yesterday. The shoe landed in front of the bench. The Chief Justice, unfazed by the disruption, continued the hearing. "I am the last person to be affected by such things. Please continue (the hearing)," he said.

As soon as he threw the shoe, Kishore was taken into custody so that security agencies could question him as part of the probe. The Chief Justice later asked the registry not to take any action against the man. The Bar Council of India, however, suspended him. "The Bar Council of India has crossed all limits. They suspended me without referring the matter to any disciplinary committee and without hearing me out," Kishore said.