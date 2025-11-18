Judicial Activism Should Not Turn Into "Judicial Terrorism": Chief Justice

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Monday said that judicial activism should not turn into "judicial adventurism or judicial terrorism".

The CJI said judicial activism is bound to remain in the country and wherever the legislature or the executive fail to safeguard the rights of citizens, the constitutional courts of the country, be the high courts or the Supreme Court, are required to step in.

"But at the same time, the judicial activism should not turn into judicial adventurism or judicial terrorism," Justice Gavai said.

He was speaking at a function organised here to release a book 'Our Rights: Essays on Law, Justice and the Constitution', authored by former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice F I Rebello.

"A limit within which the judges should resort to judicial activism, I think he (Justice Rebello) has very vividly explained," the CJI said, adding that Justice Rebello has written on a variety of topics.

He said Justice Rebello has addressed how the law and the Constitution have paved the way for a country like India, which is a country of diversity, to be united.

"Justice Rebello does not feel shy of addressing the contemporary challenges the judiciary is facing today," the CJI said.

Justice Gavai said in the last 75 years, the legislature, parliament, executive and the judiciary have always worked in a pragmatic manner.

"I am sure that this book, which will be a treasure for judges, lawyers and students of law like me, will act as a guiding role in helping all of us to walk towards our journey of social and economic equality...," he said. Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath also spoke at the event, during which several other judges and lawyers, including senior advocates, were present.

