'Great Pleasure...': Chief Justice Welcomes Judges From Overseas To Supreme Court

Judges from different countries on Tuesday joined the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Judges from overseas including Ivory Coast, South Sudan, Cameroon, Botswana and Ghana, among others, were present at the top court on Tuesday and attended court proceedings.

CJI Chandrachud welcomed the judges from overseas to the Supreme Court saying, "I have very great pleasure in welcoming all of you to our court."

The judges from the offices of justice overseas are in the national capital to attend the first regional conference on Access to Legal Aid.

The National Legal Services Authority, India (NALSA), together with the International Legal Foundation (ILF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), is hosting the first regional conference on Access to Legal Aid in Delhi.

The event kicked off on November 27, Monday, and will give over on Tuesday. The objective behind hosting this event is to address the challenges in ensuring access to quality legal aid services in the countries that comprise the Global South.

The conference has brought together Chief Justices, Ministers of Justice, legal aid officers, policymakers, and civil society experts from 70 Africa-Asia-Pacific countries of the Global South to discuss the challenges and opportunities in ensuring access to quality legal aid services for the poor and vulnerable.

The conference provides a platform for sharing best practices and identifying innovative solutions to improve access to justice in the participating countries.

More than 200 delegates are taking part in the two-day conference.

