Chhindwara Lawmaker Quits To Pave Way For Kamal Nath's Election

Congress MLA Deepak Saxena on Wednesday resigned as Chhindwara MLA, clearing the way for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to contest the by-election from this assembly seat.

Nath had taken oath as the chief minister of the state on December 17 last year. As per the rules, he has to get elected to the Assembly within six months.

Talking to PTI, Saxena said, "I have resigned as MLA from Chhindwara to make way for Nathji to fight the bypoll."

"I tendered by resignation to the state assembly Speaker today," he added.

Kamal Nath, the nine-time MP from Chhindwara, was earlier thinking of contesting the by-election from Sausar in Chhindwara district, his aide said on the condition of anonymity.

However, the chief minister changed his mind and decided to fight from Chhindwara as he thought that if he contests from Sausar, a little known assembly seat in his district, the BJP may run a campaign to defame him saying that he was running away from his home turf, he added.

Nath has represented Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat nine times since 1980, except once.

In the state elections held in November, the Congress had won all the seven assembly constituencies in Chhindwara district.