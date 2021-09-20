Chhattisgarh's Ex-Minister Found Dead At Home: Cops

Police are yet to confirm whether a suicide note has been recovered from the spot(Representational)

Former Chhattisgarh minister and senior BJP leader Rajinder Pal Singh Bhatia was found hanging at his residence in Rajnandgaon district of the state on Sunday, in what police suspect is a case of suicide.

Bhatia, 72, was found hanging at his house in Chhuriya town in the evening, a police official said.

Soon after being alerted about it, a police team rushed to the spot and his body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

Police are yet to confirm whether a suicide note has been recovered from the spot or not.

According to BJP leaders, Bhatia had tested positive for COVID-19 in March this year and he had been keeping unwell after recovering from it.

The three-time MLA from Khujji Assembly constituency of the district, Bhatia was Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the first BJP government led by Chief Minister Raman Singh, they said.

In 2013, he revolted against the party for being denied an Assembly ticket and unsuccessfully contested as an independent candidate from Khujji seat during the state polls. However, he had later rejoined the party, the party leaders said.

His wife had died a few years back and his only son Jagjeet Singh Bhatia is in the management of a private hospital in Raipur, they said.

