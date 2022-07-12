Watch: Security Personnel Braves High River Current To Rescue Man

A man stranded while fishing in high current waters under a bridge in Chhattisgarh's Kanker was rescued by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Tuesday.
Sub Inspector Biju Kumar, a BSF national level swimmer, pulled him out of the fast flowing Mendki river to safety with the hep of jawans, ANI reported.
#WATCH BSF personnel of COB Rawghat in district Kanker, Chhattisgarh rescued a civilian who was fighting for life in Mendki river current while fishing. BSF national level swimmer SI Biju Kumar pulled him out to safety with the help of jawans.— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 12, 2022
(Source: BSF) pic.twitter.com/BJS38gEl36
In a video of the rescue, Biju Kumar is seen swimming towards the stranded man. As he climbs over washed up trees and makes his way towards the man, he holds onto a rope let down by jawans standing on top of the bridge.
When he reaches the man who was "fighting for his life", Biju Kumar ties the rope around him and a crowd of people come together to pull the man onto the bridge to safety.