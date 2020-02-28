Pregnant Woman, 5 Others Thrashed By Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

The women are undergoing treatment at a local hospital

Six tribal women, including one who is pregnant, were allegedly assaulted by a joint team of police and paramilitary forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday.

The security forces, who were out on an anti-Maoist operation, first consumed country-made alcohol in the village and then brutally thrashed the women when they asked for the forces to pay for the alcohol, locals have alleged.

Of the six women who were thrashed, one is said to be severely injured. The women are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The anti-Maoist operation was being carried out by a joint team of the District Reserve Group, Central Reserve Police Force and the COBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit.

The police in Bijapur say they have received a complaint by the locals and will investigate the allegations.