Chhattisgarh Official Charged For Sexually Harassing Minor Girl, Woman

The minor victim is a class 12 student, the police official said. (Representational)

Two FIRs have been registered against a patwari (revenue official) for allegedly molesting a woman and a minor girl at his office in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, police said on Monday.

The patwari has been suspended after the incident came to light, a senior district official said.

The accused is on the run.

He had allegedly touched the woman and the girl inappropriately at his office in Getara village when they reached there for caste certificates and other documents, a police official said.

As both are separate incidents, two cases have been registered based on the complaints, he said.

The minor victim is a class 12 student, the official said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)