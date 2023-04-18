Chhattisgarh MLA's Convoy Fired At By Maoists, None Injured

Congress MLA Vikram Mandavi's convoy was shot at by Maoists in Chhattisgarh today

Maoists fired at the convoy of a Congress MLA in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur today while he was returning from a public meeting. No one was injured in the attack, the police said.

The Congress MLA, Vikram Mandavi, was travelling with panchayat member Parvati Kashyap when the Maoists shot at their convoy.

Congress MLA Vikram Mandavi's car in the convoy that was shot at by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Maoists have often targeted MLAs and other political leaders in Chhattisgarh.

In April 2019, BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed when Maoists ambushed his convoy in Dantewada region.

The attack in April 2019 happened just two days before the Maoist-infested Bastar voted in the first phase of the national election. The Maoists had warned locals not to vote.