Chhattisgarh Maoist Wanted For Attacks On Cops, Killings Arrested

A Maoist wanted for attacks on security forces was arrested from Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.

Somlu Kashyap (40) was held from a forest near Kokodipara village under Mirtoor police station limits during a search operation by the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and District Force, an official said.

Kashyap was head of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan, a frontal wing of the Maoists, and was involved in six incidents, including killing of two security personnel near Cherli village in 2017 and the murder of an assistant constable in 2018, he said.

"He was also involved in killings of civilians in Bijapur," the official said.