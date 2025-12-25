40 Charged For Vandalising Christmas Decorations At Raipur Mall

Around 40 unidentified persons have been charged for vandalising Magneto Mall on VIP Road in Raipur during the state-wide 'Chhattisgarh Bandh' on Wednesday. A group of protesters entered the mall, damaged property, and allegedly misbehaved with staff members.

The Telibandha police station has registered the FIR on the basis of a written complaint filed by mall management representatives Namrata Kumari and Ajay Kumar. According to the complaint, the protesters unlawfully entered the mall premises, disrupted the peaceful environment, damaged decorative items, and created panic among employees and visitors.

The shutdown was called by Sarva Samaj and several Hindu organisations in protest against alleged illegal religious conversions and communal violence in Kanker district. While most markets in Raipur remained closed, Magneto Mall continued to function and had put up Christmas and New Year decorations. Police said the presence of festive decorations inside the mall angered some bandh supporters, leading to the vandalism of Christmas trees and other items.

Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said an FIR has been registered against about 40 unknown persons and that the accused are being identified through high-definition CCTV footage from inside and outside the mall, as well as videos recorded by witnesses. "Some of the persons involved have already been identified and will be arrested soon," Singh said.

Singh added that a meeting had been held with the office bearers of Sarva Samaj before the bandh, during which they were instructed to ensure that the protest remained peaceful and within the law. "Despite clear instructions, some people took the law into their own hands. Such behaviour will not be tolerated," he said.

Police officials said a list of everyone actively involved in the vandalism is being prepared and further action will follow. The police have appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours, maintain peace, and cooperate with authorities to ensure law and order in the city.