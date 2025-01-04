2 Relatives Among 3 Arrested For Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar's Murder

Three people, including two relatives, have been arrested for the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, whose body was found in a septic tank in a shed owned by a contractor in Chattisgarh's Bastar division on Friday.

Chandrakar, an independent journalist who was also a contributing reporter for NDTV, was last seen leaving his home in Bijapur's Pujari Para on New Year's Day and his brother, Yukesh, had filed a missing complaint the next day. After beginning an investigation, police found the 32-year-old's body in Chhatan Para Basti, not very far from his home.

Ritesh Chandrakar, Mukesh's cousin, was arrested from Raipur airport on Saturday while Mahendra Ramteke, a supervisor, and Dinesh Chandrakar, another relative of Mukesh, were taken into custody from Bijapur. Contractor Suresh Chandrakar, the alleged mastermind behind the murder, is on the run.

Spur Of The Moment Or Pre-Planned?

Police said Chandrakar had dinner with his cousin Ritesh and Mahendra Ramteke in Suresh's shed and an argument broke out between them. Ritesh and Mahendra allegedly attacked Chandrakar with an iron rod, killing him on the spot, and then hid his body in a septic tank, sealing it with cement to conceal the crime. They also disposed of Mukesh's phone and the weapon used in the murder.

Dinesh, the other relative who was arrested, allegedly supervised the cementing of the tank.

A post-mortem report revealed that Chandrakar had been attacked with a hard object, suffering severe injuries to his head, chest, back, and stomach. His body was identified through a tattoo on his hand.

Officials said the nature of the injuries and the cementing of the tank indicate that the crime was premeditated.

Investigation

Four police teams are tracing the contractor, Suresh Chandrakar, and Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P has constituted an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to leverage scientific and technical evidence and build a watertight case. Four bank accounts linked to Suresh have been frozen and an illegally constructed yard owned by him has been demolished.

"The SIT will ensure a thorough investigation, and we will prosecute the accused promptly," Inspector General Sundarraj said.

'Painful'

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, has termed Mukesh Chandrakar's murder "terrible, painful, and utterly wrong".

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said a series of strong and swift actions are being taken to ensure justice is done.

The Editors Guild of India said the journalist's "suspected murder" was disturbing and emphasised that he had recently "reported on an alleged road construction scam that prompted local authorities to investigate some contractors".

"The young journalist's death is a matter of grave concern as it raises suspicion of foul play. The Editors Guild calls on the government of Chhattisgarh to spare no efforts in investigating the case speedily and bringing the guilty to book. The safety of journalists - especially those working in smaller towns and rural areas - is of paramount importance, and the Editors Guild demands that authorities across the country must do their best to ensure that no harm or hindrance is caused to any of them in discharging their professional duties," the Guild said in a statement.