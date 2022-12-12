Four Of Family Die After Car Falls Into Well In Chhattisgarh: Police

Officials said that a detailed investigation and autopsies will be conducted. (Representational)

Four persons of a family drowned after their car fell into a well in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Counter Terrorism and Jungle Warfare (CTJW) College in limits of Kanker police station on Saturday night, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Sundarraj P said.

The victims Tapan Sarkar (57), Reeta Sarkar (50), hailed from neighbouring Odisha, while Vishwajeet Adhikari (42) and Hajari Lal Dali (67) were from Kondagaon, he said.

The victims were on their way back after attending a wedding in Kanker, when their car lost control and fell into a well along the National Highway, the IG said.

All the occupants drowned in the well, he said.

When the victims did not return to their respective homes, a missing person report was lodged with Kanker police station and a search was undertaken, the official said.

Based on the last locations of the victims' mobile phones, the police intensified the search and eventually recovered the bodies from the well on Monday, he said.

Autopsies and detailed investigation will be carried out to find out the cause of the accident, the official added.

