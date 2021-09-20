Chhattisgarh Ex-BJP MLA Yudhvir Singh Judev Dies At 39

Yudhvir Singh Judev had been suffering from a liver ailment since a long time, said his cousin. (File)

Former Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Yudhvir Singh Judev died on Monday at a hospital in Bengaluru where he was being treated for a liver ailment, his family members said.

Judev, 39, belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Jashpur in Chhattisgarh. He was the youngest son of BJP's influential leader Dilip Singh Judev, who died in in 2013.

"Yudhvir had been suffering from a liver-related ailment since a long time. He had undergone treatment at a hospital in Delhi, from where he was shifted to Bengaluru hospital, where breathed his last at around 4 am on Monday," said Ranvijay Singh Judev, his cousin and former BJP Rajya Sabha member.

The body will be brought to Jashpur on Tuesday where the final rites will be held, he said.

Yudhvir Judev is survived by mother Madhvi, wife Sanyogita and a daughter, he said.

He was first elected as an MLA in 2008 from Chandrapur constituency and for the second consecutive time in 2013.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, his wife Sanyogita was fielded as a BJP candidate from Chandrapur, but she had lost the election.

Yudhvir Judev had also served as the chairman of the state's Beverage Corporation during his second tenure as an MLA.

The Judev family is said to have a considerable influence in Chhattisgarh's northern part, particularly in Jashpur and Janjgir-Champa area.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Bahghel expressed deep grief over Yudhvir Judev's death. He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the bereaved family to get enough strength to bear the irreparable loss, an official statement said.

State BJP chief Vishnudeo Sai described Yudhvir Judev's demise as an "irreparable loss" for the party organisation and the region.

Other BJP leaders, including national joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash and state in-charge D Purandeswari, also condoled his demise.

