Child Raped, Toilet Cleaner Poured On Her: Man Gets Death In "Rarest" Case

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to death for the rape and murder of his six-year-old niece in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, with a fast-track special court delivering justice within 17 months of the heinous crime.

Additional Sessions Judge Anish Dubey called it a "rarest of rare case" as he convicted Somesh Yadav under the relevant sections of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The incident had occurred in April 2025, after which the convict had poured toilet cleaner on the child's private parts to remove evidence.

The girl had gone to her grandmother's house in the Om Nagar Urla area for the 'kanya pujan' ritual during Chaitra Navratari. When she did not return by evening, her family started searching for her.

Finding no leads, her family filed a missing report at Mohan Nagar Police Station.

The girl's body was later found in the trunk of a car parked nearby, with scratch marks on her face and bloodied lips.

Forensic and DNA analyses confirmed sexual assault by her paternal uncle, Somesh Yadav. The girl had suffered cardiac arrest due to extreme physical pain and trauma during the sexual assault, the report revealed.

In an attempt to clean blood stains and destroy evidence, the convict had poured toilet cleaner on the child's private parts. Further, to mislead the police, he hid her body in a neighbour's car after committing the crime.

Based on witness testimonies and scientific evidence, the court convicted Yadav and sentenced him to death by hanging.