Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's Mother Dies At 78

Bhupesh Baghel is Chhattisgarh's third chief minister and Congress' second chief minister in the state.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's mother Bindeshwari Baghel, aged 78, died at the Ramkrishna Hospital in Raipur on Sunday.

Mr Baghel's mother Bindeshwari Baghel's body would be taken from Ramkrishna Hospital to the Chief Minister's Bhilai residence for people to offer their last respects.

Her body will be cremated at the Bhilai Muktidham tomorrow.

Mr Baghel is Chhattisgarh's third chief minister and the Congress party's second chief minister in the state. He represents the Patan Assembly constituency in Durg district. He has been the president of Chhattisgarh Congress since 2014.

