'Stand Firm Amid Voices Of Dissent': Chhattisgarh Chief Minister To Rahul Gandhi

Bhupesh Baghel posted the copy of his letter to Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter account.(FILE)

A day before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi, urging him to return as the president of the party.

Mr Baghel posted the copy of his letter to Mr Gandhi on his Twitter account.

The tweet also carried a comment, which read: "Hon'ble Sonia ji and Rahul ji are the ray of hope for us in every challenge. We are all with you. Millions of party workers and people of Chhattisgarh and the entire nation are with you..."

In his letter, Mr Baghel said, "Gandhi-Nehru family has made significant contributions in transforming India from a poor nation to a modern country. Their sacrifices for the country are unforgettable. Despite facing several crises in the past, millions of workers of the 135-year-old Congress party had always shown faith in the Gandhi-Nehru family."

"At present, some leaders within the party have started discussing ideological differences publicly. I request all party members to maintain unity within the party during this challenging time. It has been the tradition of Congress that all issues are discussed in detail at various levels and decisions are then taken in democratic manner," he said.

"We remember that the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul ji put up a good show in the Gujarat assembly elections and paved the way for the formation of government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Only Sonia ji and Rahul ji seem to be the ray of hope for bringing the country out of the crises," he said.

"Congress is a hope for people of the country, especially poor, labourers, farmers and youth. We all Congressmen want to assure you (Rahul Gandhi) that millions of Congress party workers in the country have complete faith in your leadership," he added.

Mr Baghel further requested, "amid voices of dissent, you should stand firm and show a new direction to the country and take charge of the party leadership.

"We are very much hopeful that under your strong leadership, Congress will again touch new heights," he added.

Rahul Gandhi had stepped down as Congress president after the party faced an electoral drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi had taken over as interim chief in August last year.