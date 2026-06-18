Car Set On Fire Over Mining Dispute, 3, Including BJP Leader Burnt Alive In Chhattisgarh

What began as a long-running dispute over sand mining turned into a night of horror in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district, when a Fortuner SUV was allegedly trapped between trucks, doused with petrol and set on fire. By the time the flames died down, three people were dead, including BJP leader and former Janpad Panchayat President Bharat Singh, popularly known as Lalla Singh.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Naugain village under the Sonhat police station limits. According to the victim's family, Bharat Singh had gone to negotiate a settlement in a dispute linked to sand quarry operations. Instead, they allege, he walked into a trap.

Police have so far arrested four accused - Akshat Tripathi, Vishal Tripathi, Satyaprakash Tripathi and Mannu Tripathi - while a search is underway for others. A case has been registered against nine named accused under serious charges, including murder and attempted murder.

The violence has sent shockwaves through Koriya, where tensions remain high and a heavy police force has been deployed.

According to initial reports, the sand quarry contract in the area had been awarded to the family of Bharat Singh. What followed, locals claim, was a bitter battle for control over sand transportation and "illegal" collections linked to mining operations across Sonhat, Kailashpur, Telimuda, Beliya and Chhingura. The dispute had allegedly been simmering for months between Bharat Singh's faction and the family of BJP leader Manoj Tripathi.

The Tripathi family reportedly owned tipper trucks used for transporting sand to Baikunthpur. The disagreement allegedly deepened over payments and control of sand extracted from quarries. What was earlier a mining dispute soon turned into a battle of influence, intimidation and local dominance.

Burnt remains of the victim's car

On Tuesday night, the confrontation reached its most brutal point.

Investigators say the Fortuner car in which Bharat Singh and others were travelling was allegedly surrounded. Reports suggest that trucks were positioned in front of and behind the SUV, cutting off escape routes. Moments later, the vehicle was allegedly set ablaze.

Bharat Singh was burnt alive inside the vehicle.

The two others killed in the attack are Virendra Singh, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment and Nagendra Singh, a teacher and Bharat Singh's cousin.

Mayank Singh, another injured person, remains in critical condition at Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur. He has suffered severe injuries to his head and face.

Bharat Singh, once associated with the Congress, had joined the BJP during the tenure of the Bhupesh Baghel government. An influential figure, he often moved around in a Fortuner SUV with a hooter, a sign of the power and fear that surrounded the mining network in the area.

The family of the victim has demanded a CBI inquiry. They have also demanded harsh police action against the accused, alleging that the attack was not spontaneous but carefully planned.

Police officials, however, say the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suresha Chaubey said preliminary findings point to a long-standing dispute over sand mining between the Tripathi and Thakur factions. According to her, members of the Thakur family reached the area around 9:30 to 10 PM, after which a confrontation and physical assault took place. During the clash, the Fortuner was set on fire. She said four accused have been arrested while others are on the run, with their mobile phones switched off.

Sonhat SHO Vinod Paswan also confirmed the mining dispute between the two sides. He said one side was linked to Lalla Singh, who operated a crusher, while the other was the Tripathi family. Previous cases had also been registered in connection with the dispute. According to the SHO, Lalla Singh had stopped illegal sand mining for some time, but the activity was resumed recently. In the days before the incident, Mayank Singh had allegedly assaulted members of the Tripathi family, after which a case was registered.

The incident has triggered sharp political reactions.

Local MLA Bhaiyalal Rajwade expressed grief and said such an incident was unprecedented in the history of Koriya district. He said earlier disputes between the two sides had been reported, but the circumstances that led to such a horrifying escalation would become clear only after investigation.

Former MLA Gulab Kamro also condemned the incident and demanded the strictest possible action against those responsible.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the Koriya incident has been brought to his attention. He said arrests have been made, the investigation is underway, and those found guilty will not be spared.