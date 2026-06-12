Chhattisgarh Attracts Investment Proposals Worth Rs 9,580 Crore At Hyderabad Investor Meet

Chhattisgarh secured investment proposals worth Rs 9,580 crore across sectors such as data centres, semiconductors, solar equipment, textiles, pharmaceuticals and dairy during an Investors Connect programme held in Hyderabad on Friday. The proposals, submitted by seven companies, are expected to create around 7,800 direct jobs, according to the state government. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai handed over invitation letters to prospective investors and said Chhattisgarh was emerging as a preferred destination for investment due to its industry-friendly policies, strong infrastructure and streamlined approval processes.

"Chhattisgarh has rolled out the red carpet for investors," Mr Sai said while addressing industrialists, investors and business leaders at the Park Hyatt hotel in Hyderabad.

The largest proposal came from Hypernext Data Center Limited, which plans to invest Rs 4,200 crore in setting up a modern data centre in the state. The project is expected to generate around 250 jobs.

Feegrade and Company Private Limited proposed an investment of Rs 2,912 crore in the cement sector, with the potential to create employment for about 4,000 people.

Nivai Labs Private Limited expressed interest in investing Rs 1,000 crore in semiconductor and GPU infrastructure. The project is expected to generate around 200 jobs and strengthen Chhattisgarh's presence in the digital and electronics sector.

SG Mart Limited proposed an investment of Rs 700 crore for manufacturing solar energy equipment, particularly solar structure components. The project is likely to create around 450 jobs and support the state's green energy ambitions.

In the textile sector, Shri Saravana Mills Private Limited proposed an investment of Rs 528 crore. The labour-intensive project is expected to generate employment for approximately 2,500 people.

Pharmaceutical company Kabra Drugs submitted a proposal to invest Rs 200 crore in manufacturing and healthcare-related activities, creating around 250 jobs.

Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Private Limited proposed an investment of Rs 40 crore in milk processing and value addition. The project is expected to create around 150 jobs while benefiting local milk producers.

Speaking at the event, Mr Sai invited Hyderabad-based companies, particularly those in the IT, pharmaceutical and logistics sectors, to explore opportunities in Chhattisgarh.

He said Hyderabad's transformation into a global technology and innovation hub served as an inspiration for Chhattisgarh's development roadmap.

"Chhattisgarh is working on a similar path and is already seeing encouraging growth in sectors such as IT, manufacturing and services," he said.

The chief minister said the state had organised investor outreach programmes in major Indian cities as well as countries including Japan and South Korea. These efforts have attracted investment proposals worth more than Rs 8 lakh crore so far, he added.

Highlighting the state's industrial strengths, Mr Sai said Chhattisgarh was emerging as a leader in green steel production and was rapidly strengthening its position as a power hub. He said the state had received investment proposals worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the energy sector.

During his visit to Hyderabad, Mr Sai and the state delegation also held discussions with senior executives of several companies, including Page Industries, Axis Energy Venture India Group, Magnum Wings, Silicon Group and Delta Electronics. The talks focused on investment opportunities, industrial infrastructure and government support available in Chhattisgarh.

The chief minister also met representatives of the Swaminarayan Gurukul organisation to discuss a proposal for a 650-bed charitable hospital in Tatibandh, Raipur.

Commerce and Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Singh, Industries Secretary Rajat Kumar, Investment Commissioner Ritu Sain and other senior officials attended the event.