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Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026: Applications Begin July 24, Check Exam Date And Schedule

Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 applications have started from July 24. Check the last date, correction window, exam date, admit card schedule and other key details.

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Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026: Applications Begin July 24, Check Exam Date And Schedule
Apply online for Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 till August 21.

Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGSSB), Raipur, has released the notification for online applications for the Assistant Teacher (LSAT26) recruitment examination under the Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online from July 24, 2026, through the official recruitment portal. 

The application window will remain open until August 21, 2026, while the correction facility will be available from August 22 to August 24, 2026. According to the official schedule, the written examination is expected to be conducted on November 11, 2026, and admit cards are likely to be issued on October 5, 2026.

Direct Link: Chhattisgath Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026

Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

  • Online application starts: July 24, 2026 (Friday)
  • Last date to apply: August 21, 2026 (Friday) till 5 PM
  • Application correction window: August 22 to August 24, 2026 (till 5 PM)
  • Expected examination date: November 11, 2026 (Wednesday)
  • Exam timing: 10:00 AM to 12:15 PM
  • Expected admit card release: October 5, 2026 (Monday)
  • Exam centres: Across 16 district headquarters in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026: Application Process And Fee Refund Details

Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 350. The fee for Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates is Rs. 250, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates need to pay Rs. 200.

The examination fee must be paid online while submitting the application form. As per the state government's rules, eligible local residents of Chhattisgarh who appear for the examination will receive a refund of the examination fee. The refund will be credited to the same bank account used for making the online payment.

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