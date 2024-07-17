Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai From London Museum

The wagh nakh will be on display in Satara for three years (File)

The 'wagh nakh' or tiger claw-shaped weapon used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was brought to Mumbai from a London museum today, state Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

This wagh nakh will now be taken to Satara in western Maharashtra and put on display from Friday.

"The wagh nakh has landed," Mr Mungantiwar said but did not divulge any further details.

State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Tuesday said the wagh nakh will be accorded a grand welcome in Satara.

The weapon brought from London has a bulletproof cover and security has been beefed up, he told reporters. It will be kept at a museum in Satara for seven months, he said.

Mr Desai, also the guardian minister of Satara, reviewed the security arrangements at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Sangrahalay (museum) in the district on Tuesday.

"The wagh nakh is being brought to Shahunagari (Satara) from a London museum on July 19," he said.

Mr Desai said the wagh nakh being brought to Maharashtra is an inspiring moment and it will be welcomed in Satara in a grand ceremony.

The wagh nakh was used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mr Mungantiwar had told the legislative assembly last week.

He made the comments after a historian claimed the wagh nakh used by the founder of the Maratha empire to kill Bijapur Sultanate's general Afzal Khan in 1659 was already in Satara.

Mr Mungantiwar had also rejected the claim that the government spent several crores to bring the weapon from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London to Maharashtra, and said the travel expenses and signing of the agreement cost Rs 14.08 lakh.

The London museum initially agreed to give the weapon for a year, but Maharashtra persuaded it to hand it over for display in the state for three years, he said.

"After a lot of efforts, the wagh nakh is being brought to Maharashtra due to successful efforts of the government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," Mr Desai said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)