"Inspires Gratitude Towards Nature": President Murmu Greets On Chhath Puja

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended warm wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, calling it a festival that inspires gratitude towards nature and promotes harmony and prosperity.

The President described the celebration as a sacred opportunity to worship the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya, emphasising its message of environmental respect and spiritual discipline.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, “On the sacred occasion of the great festival of Chhath Puja, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow countrymen. This festival is an opportunity to worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya and to express gratitude towards Mother Nature. My best wishes are that this festival brings happiness and prosperity into everyone's lives and inspires us towards environmental conservation.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings on X, saying, “Heartfelt wishes for Chhath Mahaparva! May this grand festival, filled with enthusiasm, excitement, and joy, infuse new energy and prosperity into the lives of all of you. May the blessings of Chhathi Maiya remain upon everyone. Jai Chhathi Maiya!”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her wishes while highlighting the deep cultural essence of the celebration.

She posted, “Offering arghya to the setting sun with gratitude and reverence is a unique identity of our eternal Sanatan culture. Today, I respectfully bow to all the maternal forces and devotees standing in the evening water. Their faith, discipline, and devotion offer a glimpse of the most radiant form of Indian culture. I pray to Chhathi Maiya that the light of happiness, health, and prosperity remains in every life, and all wishes are fulfilled.”

The Indian National Congress too shared greetings on its official X handle, writing, “Heartfelt greetings of the great festival of Chhath, filled with devotion, austerity, and public faith, to all the citizens of the country. May 'Chhathi Maiya' fill all your lives with happiness, peace, and prosperity.”

In 2025, Chhath Puja is being celebrated from October 25 to October 28. The four-day festival includes 'Nahay Khay', 'Kharna', 'Sandhya Arghya (evening offering to the setting Sun)', and 'Usha Arghya (morning offering to the rising Sun)'.

Devotees observe rigorous fasting, stand in rivers or ponds to offer prayers, and express gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth, a reflection of faith, purity, and reverence deeply rooted in Indian tradition.

