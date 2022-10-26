Chhath Puja Celebrations Permitted At Designated Sites Only: Delhi Lt Governor

During the Chhath festival, people worship the Sun God. (File)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given his nod to hold Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna and directed the officials to ensure basic amenities along with adequate security.

"Having perused the note of the Minister (Revenue) on pre page as endorsed by Chief Minister, I approve the proposal for allowing "Chhath Ghats" at the "Designated River Yamuna Ghats" subject to the strict adherence to the directions/orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and by the National Mission for Clean Ganga in this context. It may also be ensured that the designated Ghats are properly cleaned, basic amenities are provided and security concerns are taken care of," the Governor said in a statement.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the officials of the Revenue Department, Environment Department and concerned authorities to ensure strict enforcement of the above orders to protect the environment.

"Any instance of violation will call for strict penal action as envisaged in aforesaid orders," he said.

LG Saxena directed the Delhi administration to undertake publicity which is in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court for public advertising.

He also warned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the premature publicity which is misleading and may cause confusion in public.

"I consider it important to place on record my serious concern regarding the premature publicity made by CM regarding the celebration of "Chhath Puja" on the ghats of River Yamuna vide his tweet dated 21.10.2022 at 1.38 pm," said Governor said.

"The publicity on the issue was done even before the matter was placed for my consideration and before I could formulate an independent opinion on the subject. This tweet also gives the impression that the "Chhath Festival will be celebrated on all Yamuna Ghats", which is misleading and may cause confusion in public as NGT has allowed Puja only on the "designated sites" for this purpose," he said.

He said this is seriously problematic as it violates the basic principles of the scheme of governance. Needless to state, that premature publicity of the decision creates interest and thus influences the decision-making process independently in the matter which is extremely sensitive as it relates to the religious beliefs and practices of a large section of people.

The Governor advised the Chief Minister to refrain from such acts in future, in the larger public interest.

On October 21 Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot told ANI that "Keeping in view the religious and spiritual beliefs and sentiments of lakhs of people from UP and Bihar living in Delhi, CM Kejriwal has approved my proposal to allow the celebration of Chatth Puja at different Ghats along the Yamuna River."

He further said that the government is geared to provide facilities to the devotees at around 1,100 Ghats.

"Delhi Government has always facilitated the occasion by providing various facilities in the form of construction of Ghats, ensuring cleanliness around the places where offerings are to be made by the devotees etc. This year too, the administration is all geared up to provide the facilities to the devotees at around 1,100 Ghats," the minister had said.

During the Chhath festival that will be celebrated between October 28-31 this year, people worship the Sun God.

Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day-long festival starts with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and ends with 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun).

The festival is dedicated to Surya Bhagwaan (Sun God), which people believe sustains life on Earth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)