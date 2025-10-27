Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

President Droupadi Murmu Participates In Chhath Puja Celebrations

She prayed for the well-being and prosperity of fellow citizens, the President's office said in a post on X, and shared pictures of the celebration.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
President Droupadi Murmu Participates In Chhath Puja Celebrations
She celebrations Chhath Puja in the President's Estate, where devotees offered Arghya to the setting sun
New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu participated in Chhath Puja celebrations in the President's Estate, where devotees offered Arghya to the setting sun on Monday, her office said.

She prayed for the well-being and prosperity of fellow citizens, it said in a post on X, and shared pictures of the celebration.

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Goddess Chhathi Maiya. The festival will conclude on Tuesday.

"President Droupadi Murmu participated in Chhath Puja celebrations in the President's Estate, where devotees offered Arghya to the setting sun. The President prayed for the well-being and prosperity of fellow citizens," it added.  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
President Droupadi Murmu, Chhath Puja, New Delhi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com