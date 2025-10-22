Chhath Puja To Be Performed At 1,500 Ghats Across Delhi

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday said this year's Chhath Puja celebrations will be organised at around 1,500 ghats across the city.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the decision fulfils one of the election promises made by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government.

"Mrs. Rekha Gupta's government has delivered on another BJP election commitment - Chhath Puja will be held at 1,500 ghats across Delhi, including the Yamuna banks," he said.

There will be 23 large natural ghats along the Yamuna, while about 1,300 artificial ghats are being developed. Another 200 sites have been identified based on public demand, he said.

Sachdeva said the BJP government in Delhi had exposed what he termed as the "unethical ban" imposed by the previous AAP government on worship along the Yamuna.

"We exposed the state of the polluted Yamuna and the then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's inaction that led to our government being formed in Delhi by the blessings of Chhath Maiya," he said.

He said the Delhi government is working with full commitment to make arrangements for Chhath this year, and that proper sanitation will be ensured under the supervision of Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh.

Sachdeva said the BJP will not leave the preparations and cleanliness entirely to the government or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"Under the leadership of our Purvanchal Morcha president Santosh Ojha, our workers will conduct a massive cleanliness campaign at all natural and artificial ghats," he said.

He said all BJP MPs, MLAs, councillors, and senior leaders will visit the ghats to ensure smooth organisation of what he described as the "best-ever Chhath Puja celebrations" in the city.

