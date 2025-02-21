"<i>Chhaava Ki Dhoom Machi Hui Hai </i>": PM Modi On Vicky Kaushal's Historical Drama

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Vicky Kaushal starrer historical period drama 'Chhaava' and spoke about Maharashtra's role in shaping both Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Speaking at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi on Friday, PM Modi highlighted how the film, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has been appreciated across the country. He also spoke about the historical novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, which introduced many readers to the bravery of Sambhaji Maharaj.

"Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmon ke saath-saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai. (It is Maharashtra and Mumbai that have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films. And these days, Chhaava is making waves.)," PM Modi said.

"Sambhaji Maharaj ke shaurya se, iss roop mein parichay, Shivaji Sawant ke Marathi upanyas ne hi karaya hai." (It is through Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel that we have been introduced to the valor of Sambhaji Maharaj in this form.)," he added.

Meanwhile, the film, directed by Laxman Utekar, has been performing strongly at the box office since its release on February 14. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Chhaava crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Adarsh shared, "200 NOT OUT: CHHAAVA IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD HOLD IN MAHARASHTRA... Chhaava makes a grand entry into the Rs 200 crore club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6]."

The film collected over Rs 30 crore on Wednesday alone, nearly matching its Valentine's Day opening numbers.

Maharashtra has emerged as the strongest market for Chhaava, with Rajasthan and West Bengal also recording increased footfalls mid-week.

The film, a period drama, portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal impressing audiences with his role as the Maratha ruler. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.

