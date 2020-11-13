Chetan Chauhan's Wife Takes Oath As MLA For UP Assembly Bypoll

Sangeeta Chauhan took the oath in the chamber of Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit.

Sangeeta Chauhan, wife of former Indian cricketer and cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan on Thursday took oath as MLA, days after registering victory from Nauwagan Sadat in Assembly bypolls.

She took the oath in the chamber of Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit.

The Speaker said that six new members will soon take the oath.

"Seven members have been elected to the Assembly in recent bypolls. The remaining six members will take oath soon," he told ANI.

Polling on seven Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh which went to bypolls was held on November 3 and the results were announced on November 10. BJP won six of the seven seats in by-elections, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) secured one seat in the state.

Chetan Chauhan, was Uttar Pradesh Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD). He passed away in Gurugram on August 16. He was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.