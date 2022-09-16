Cheetahs' Arrival Bumps Up Property Rates In This Madhya Pradesh Town

Local businessmen say that the rates have doubled

The real estate rates in and around Kuno-Palpur sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district are going north as eight cheetahs from Namibia are set to be relocated in the region.

India in the past was home to Asiatic cheetahs but the species was declared extinct domestically by 1952. The big cats are being brought to India from Namibia as part of an intercontinental translocation project.

The project featuring the speedy cats has brought cheer for the locals and the land prices in Sheopur district have shot up 2-3 fold since India decided to bring back the cheetah.

The main gate of Kuno National Park lies in the Tiktoli village. It is adjacent to Moravan village and now both these villages have found themselves on the global map, thanks to the cheetahs.

These two villages have not only gained popularity among wildlife ethusiasts, but also in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Rameshwar Gurjar, who runs a local grocery shop in front of an under-construction resort, said, "The land rates have doubled now. People do come to purchase land."

Local farmer Prakash Jatav, who owns 8 bighas of land, said, "Few outsiders have contacted his friends and they also approached him; but he can't sell his ancestral property."



Local businessmen say that the rates have doubled, but they are also apprehensive about the sudden price rise.

Manoj Daipuria, who owns a petrol pump in Karahal, said, "The land here used to be for 9-10 lakh per bigha, but now it's 19-20 lakh. I'll prefer to wait about the footfalls of tourists. Our people are more concerned about jobs and malnourishment.



Sheopur area is among the worst-affected districts in India in terms of malnourishment, as per government data submitted in the state assembly.

It has 19,243 severely malnourished children, Karahal has 18,944, Sheopurkalan has 11,970, Sheopur city 9,297, Vijaypur 1 has 14,710, Vijaypur 2 has 15,712 severely malnourished children.