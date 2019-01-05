Check Corruption Or Face Poll Losses: BJP Lawmaker Tells Yogi Adityanath

The legislator warned Yogi Adityanath that BJP may face heavy losses in the 2019 polls due to corruption.

A Bharatiya Janata Party legislator has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging corruption against officers of Sambhal district.

In a letter dated January 3, Gunnaur constituency MLA Ajeet Kumar Yadav said, "Owing to the corrupt practices of the officials in the district, the mood of the people have turned against the state government. If corruption is not controlled, then the BJP may have to face heavy losses in the Lok Sabha elections."

The BJP legislator told reporters that most of the officials in the district were corrupt. He also alleged that dustbins, which cost around Rs 200-300, were purchased at around Rs 12,000.

"Apart from this, in villages, despite no electricity connection, electricity bills are sent to the people," he added.