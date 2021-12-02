Cheating Case: Palghar Police Arrests Probe Agency NCB's Cruise Drugs Case Witness Kiran Gosavi

Kiran Gosavi was arrested by the Pune police as well in October this year in a cheating case

The Palghar police today took the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness Kiran Gosavi in a cheating case registered in Maharashtra, an official said.

Kiran Gosavi was arrested by the Pune police in October this year in a cheating case following which the Palghar police had also sought his custody in another case of cheating.

After due formalities, the Palghar police arrested Kiran Gosavi around 1 am on Thursday, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

Kiran Gosavi was one of the nine independent witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case related to the alleged recovery of drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in October. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is among the accused in the case.

Before being arrested by the Pune police, Kiran Gosavi was on the run after his selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral.

A case was earlier registered at Kelwa police station in Palghar against Kiran Gosavi of cheating under the pretext of offering jobs in Malaysia following a complaint filed by one Adarsh Kini.

The complainant had stated that he saw a Facebook post on April 3, 2018, with an offer to get an overseas job.

Mr Kini and his friend Utkarsha Tare contacted the phone number and were assured by the accused (Kiran Gosavi) that he will get them jobs abroad and also the passport and visa.

The accused took a sum of Rs 1,65,000 from Adarsh Kini and his friend promising them job overseas, the police earlier said.

As per the instructions of the accused, Mr Kini and his friend travelled to Cochin from Panvel by train. When they showed the air ticket given to them at the Cochin airport, it turned out to be fake, as a result of which they could not take the flight, the police said.

When they sought refund of the money paid to Kiran Gosavi, he evaded them. Realising that they were cheated, they approached the police.

The case against Kiran Gosavi was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine), the police said.

Kelwa police station's assistant police inspector Bhimsen Gaikwad said Kiran Gosavi will be interrogated in connection with the cheating case.



