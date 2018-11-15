"Shouting Won't Win Polls": Raman Singh, BJP's Chhattisgarh Poster Boy

Raman Singh - rather than PM Narendra Modi - is the BJP's dominant face in Chhattisgarh elections.

Posters of the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh look vastly different from the version in most other states. In them, three-time Chief Minister Raman Singh's image dwarfs that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is usually a towering presence in BJP posters across India.

Even in Congress posters, it is the party chief and its main leader, Rahul Gandhi, who is most visible.

Is Raman Singh - rather than PM Modi - the BJP's star for votes in Chhattisgarh or is he the sacrificial lamb?

"If as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, I am being projected as the face of the election, then naturally it will reflect on the posters too," the three-time Chief Minister said on NDTV's The Countdown.

"But our biggest support in these elections is Narendra Modi's name as it is indeed his name that gets us the votes," said the 66-year-old.

Raman Singh said Chhattisgarh elections show that polls are "issue-based".

Who designed the campaign posters, the chief minister was asked. Did he?

"No, our posters are designed by the people of the state," Mr Singh replied.

Asked by NDTV whether he was asking for votes in his own name or that of Narendra Modi, he replied: "15 years of work that we have done and four years of the Modi government. Both."

Raman Singh also stated that "elections can be won quietly" and shouting doesn't always work.

"...you can't win an election just by shouting. Elections are issue based. We go to the public to address their issues. There is no need to shout. An election can be won quietly too. Chhattisgarh has proved it," he said, when compared with other low-profile, "quiet" Chief Ministers like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sheila Dikshit.

Chhattisgarh will vote in the second round of polls on November 20.

Raman Singh is eyeing a fourth term but is said to face a tough challenge. Many believe he may scrape through if the Ajit Jogi-Mayawati alliance manages to eat into Congress votes.